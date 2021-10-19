checkAd

Danone Keeps 2021 Guidance Unchanged after Q3 Results

Autor: PLX AI
19.10.2021, 07:35  |  26   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Danone Q3 revenue EUR 6,158 million, up 3.8% like-for-like.Danone 2021 guidance reiterated : return to profitable growth in H2Sees FY recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020Says Q3 saw higher inflation and supply chain …

  • (PLX AI) – Danone Q3 revenue EUR 6,158 million, up 3.8% like-for-like.
  • Danone 2021 guidance reiterated : return to profitable growth in H2
  • Sees FY recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020
  • Says Q3 saw higher inflation and supply chain pressure, greater focus on productivity and pricing initiatives
DANONE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Danone Keeps 2021 Guidance Unchanged after Q3 Results (PLX AI) – Danone Q3 revenue EUR 6,158 million, up 3.8% like-for-like.Danone 2021 guidance reiterated : return to profitable growth in H2Sees FY recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020Says Q3 saw higher inflation and supply chain …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Nagaroo Buys ATCS Group for Medium 2-Digit Million USD Amount
Software AG Raises Outlook on Strong Q3 Results in A&N Business
Lanxess Expands Production Capacity in Asia
Schibsted Shares Outperform Market After Nordea Upgrade
Vestas Reorganizes Asia Operations; Sees Rapid Offshore Expansion
Vestas Preferred Supplier for 2.1 GW Offshore Wind Projects in USA
State Street Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus as Fee Revenue Grows 9%
Novo Nordisk May See Wegovy Sales of DKK 1.7 Billion Already in Q4, SEB Says
Lehto Now Sees FY Negative Operating Result; Previously Saw Positive
Titel
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Demant Falls 4% After Cochlear Implant Recall
HeidelbergCement Falls After BofA Downgrades on Rising Costs
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Pexip Drops 14% After Carnegie Downgrades on Risk of Guidance Miss
Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug Wegovy May Be Double Blockbuster Already in 2022, Danske Says
Ørsted to Set up Joint Venture with ZE PAK for Baltic Sea Offshore Leases in Poland
SAP Q3 Adjusted Operating Profit Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised
UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe
Merck KGaA Says Evobrutinib Shows Significant Reduction in Slowly Expanding Lesions in Patients ...
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21UBS stuft DANONE auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
08.10.21BARCLAYS stuft DANONE auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.10.21UBS stuft DANONE auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
29.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays hebt Ziel für Danone auf 76 Euro - 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21BARCLAYS stuft DANONE auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft DANONE auf 'Sell'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
27.09.21JPMORGAN stuft DANONE auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft DANONE auf 'Underperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen