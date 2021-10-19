Danone Keeps 2021 Guidance Unchanged after Q3 Results
(PLX AI) – Danone Q3 revenue EUR 6,158 million, up 3.8% like-for-like.Danone 2021 guidance reiterated : return to profitable growth in H2Sees FY recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020Says Q3 saw higher inflation and supply chain …
- (PLX AI) – Danone Q3 revenue EUR 6,158 million, up 3.8% like-for-like.
- Danone 2021 guidance reiterated : return to profitable growth in H2
- Sees FY recurring operating margin broadly in line with 2020
- Says Q3 saw higher inflation and supply chain pressure, greater focus on productivity and pricing initiatives
