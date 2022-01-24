PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
(PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos. Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should …
- Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should benefit from foreign exchange effects and the Atos acquisition, DNB said (sell, DKK 985)
- EBIT margin guidance may be cut to 31% from 32% after including Atos, DNB said
- With greater uncertainty around the short-term growth outlook and profitability, we still are unable to turn positive on Coloplast, DNB said
- Sydbank predicts that Coloplast will keep both its organic growth and EBIT margin outlook in local currency (hold, no price target)
- Coloplast should report a soft Q1, but this is well captured in the consensus, and we are bullish in the mid- to long-term based on innovative product rollout from the 2023 fiscal year, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,224)
- However, Coloplast may see margin pressure from rising energy prices: BofA
- Investors should look beyond the cost pressures as the long-term growth outlook is brighter, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,250)
