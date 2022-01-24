PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition (PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos. Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should … (PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos.

Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should benefit from foreign exchange effects and the Atos acquisition, DNB said (sell, DKK 985)

EBIT margin guidance may be cut to 31% from 32% after including Atos, DNB said

With greater uncertainty around the short-term growth outlook and profitability, we still are unable to turn positive on Coloplast, DNB said

Sydbank predicts that Coloplast will keep both its organic growth and EBIT margin outlook in local currency (hold, no price target)

Coloplast should report a soft Q1, but this is well captured in the consensus, and we are bullish in the mid- to long-term based on innovative product rollout from the 2023 fiscal year, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,224)

However, Coloplast may see margin pressure from rising energy prices: BofA

Investors should look beyond the cost pressures as the long-term growth outlook is brighter, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,250)



