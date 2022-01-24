checkAd

PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition

(PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos. Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should …

  • (PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos.
  • Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should benefit from foreign exchange effects and the Atos acquisition, DNB said (sell, DKK 985)
  • EBIT margin guidance may be cut to 31% from 32% after including Atos, DNB said
  • With greater uncertainty around the short-term growth outlook and profitability, we still are unable to turn positive on Coloplast, DNB said
  • Sydbank predicts that Coloplast will keep both its organic growth and EBIT margin outlook in local currency (hold, no price target)
  • Coloplast should report a soft Q1, but this is well captured in the consensus, and we are bullish in the mid- to long-term based on innovative product rollout from the 2023 fiscal year, Bank of America said (buy, DKK 1,224)
  • However, Coloplast may see margin pressure from rising energy prices: BofA
  • Investors should look beyond the cost pressures as the long-term growth outlook is brighter, SEB said (buy, DKK 1,250)


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
24.01.2022, 10:17  |  88   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition (PLX AI) – Coloplast reports first-quarter earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on the updated full-year guidance following the acquisition of Atos. Organic growth guidance of 7% is likely to be unchanged, but reported revenue growth should …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mowi Makes NOK 13.8 Billion Ofer for NTS; Half Cash, Half Shares
Philips Slips After 2022 Guidance Comes in Below Consensus Expectations
Siemens Gamesa Risks Remain; Too Soon to Turn Positive, BofA Says
Philips Sees FY 3-5% Sales Growth Despite Decline at Start of Year
PREVIEW: Coloplast Expected to Update Guidance to Include Atos Acquisition
PREVIEW: Netcompany 2022 Guidance in Focus in Tomorrow's Earnings Report
PREVIEW: Atlas Copco Earnings Expected to Show Strong Q4 Order Intake
Boozt Buys Remaining 33.3% Stake in Rosemunde; Enterprise Value DKK 275 Million
Andritz Gets Spunlace Line Order in Uzbekistan
Halliburton Q4 Adj. Net Income, Revenue Beat Consensus Expectations
Titel
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Volkswagen Plans Joint Venture with Bosch for Battery Equipment Solution by End of 2022
Thyssenkrupp Says Israel Orders 3 New Submarines
Siemens Energy Cuts Outlook After Siemens Gamesa Profit Warning
Leoni Investigated by German Federal Cartel Office
Prysmian Sites in Germany Searched by German Federal Cartel Office
Stillfront Buys Six Waves for $201 Million, Sells Shares for SEK 2 Billion
Titel
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Bayer Subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics Starts Phase 1 Trial in Patients with Advanced Parkinson’s ...
Nel Replaces Its CEO with Håkon Volldal
Plug Power 2022 Revenue Guidance Above Consensus
Soitec Names Pierre Barnabe New CEO
Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard at $95 per Share; Transaction Valued at $68.7 Billion
Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
Bang & Olufsen Falls 8% as Earnings Miss Amid Product Returns in Germany, Switzerland
Thyssenkrupp to Install 200 MW Green Hydrogen Facility for Shell in Port of Rotterdam
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform
Pfizer / BioNTech Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron After 3 Doses
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO