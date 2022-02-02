Siltronic Q4 Earnings Rise; Sees Good Start to 2022 (PLX AI) – Siltronic Q4 revenue EUR 377 million.Q4 EBITDA EUR 144 millionQ4 EBITDA margin 38%Q4 EBIT margin 29%Q4 EBIT EUR 109 millionSays continue to assume that the megatrends in the semiconductor industry will increase demand in the mid and long … (PLX AI) – Siltronic Q4 revenue EUR 377 million.

Q4 EBITDA EUR 144 million

Q4 EBITDA margin 38%

Q4 EBIT margin 29%

Q4 EBIT EUR 109 million

Says continue to assume that the megatrends in the semiconductor industry will increase demand in the mid and long term

However, growth may also be subject to certain fluctuations due to external influences such as the current disruptions in global supply chains

Siltronic continues to record high demand and is planning with high capacity utilization

The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022

However, significantly rising costs due to inflation will have a negative impact on earnings

Overall, the company expects a good start of 2022



SILTRONIC AG





