Siltronic Q4 Earnings Rise; Sees Good Start to 2022
- (PLX AI) – Siltronic Q4 revenue EUR 377 million.
- Q4 EBITDA EUR 144 million
- Q4 EBITDA margin 38%
- Q4 EBIT margin 29%
- Q4 EBIT EUR 109 million
- Says continue to assume that the megatrends in the semiconductor industry will increase demand in the mid and long term
- However, growth may also be subject to certain fluctuations due to external influences such as the current disruptions in global supply chains
- Siltronic continues to record high demand and is planning with high capacity utilization
- The company expects a positive market environment and significant price increases in 2022
- However, significantly rising costs due to inflation will have a negative impact on earnings
- Overall, the company expects a good start of 2022
