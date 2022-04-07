Einhell Germany Boosts Forecast for FY, Reports 1Q Revenue EUR 290m
(PLX AI) – Einhell Germany increases forecast to upper end of prior range for organic sales growth in FY.Reports sales of approx. EUR 290 million compared to EUR 229.6 million in the previous yearAlso increasing pre-tax return forecast for the 2022 …
- (PLX AI) – Einhell Germany increases forecast to upper end of prior range for organic sales growth in FY.
- Reports sales of approx. EUR 290 million compared to EUR 229.6 million in the previous year
- Also increasing pre-tax return forecast for the 2022 financial year from around 8.5 % to around 8.5 - 9.0 %
- Says effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on business development in both countries cannot yet be conclusively assessed; sales of the two national companies amounted to approx. 1.2 % of the group sales in 2021
