(PLX AI) – Pfizer to Acquire Biohaven Pharmaceuticals for $148.50 per share in cash.Biohaven is maker of NURTEC ODT, an innovative dual-acting migraine therapy approved for both acute treatment and episodic prevention of migraine in adultsBiohaven …

Pfizer to Buy Biohaven Pharma for $148.50 per Share in Cash, or $11.6 Billion

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer