Marvell Technology Q1 Earnings Top Expectations; Q2 Guidance Ahead of Consensus
Outlook Q2 gross margin 49.6-51.9%
- (PLX AI) – Marvell Technology Q1 revenue USD 1,447 million vs. estimate USD 1,430 million.
- Q1 gross margin 51.9%
- Q1 adjusted net income USD 448 million vs. estimate USD 440 million
- Outlook Q2 revenue USD 1,515 million vs. consensus USD 1,487 million
- Outlook Q2 gross margin 49.6-51.9%
