Saint-Gobain Sells Denmark Wood Processing & Distribution Business
- (PLX AI) – Saint-Gobain divests its wood processing and distribution business in Denmark.
- Saint-Gobain has signed a binding agreement to sell its wood processing and distribution business in Denmark, Protræ, because of inadequate positioning and lack of critical mass, to its main customer jem & fix
- Protræ employs around 100 people located in two facilities in Rødding and Holsted, and generated sales of around €120 million in 2021
