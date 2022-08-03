FLSmidth Gets DKK 950 Million Contract in Kazakhstan
(PLX AI) – FLSmidth signs contract with ShalkiyaZinc to supply all mineral processing technologies for its greenfield zinc-lead concentrator in Kazakhstan.FLSmidth contract valued at around DKK 950 million
