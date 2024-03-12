PolyPeptide Group Shatters Records: 43% Revenue Surge in H2 2023 Boosts Profit & Cash Flow
PolyPeptide Group AG, a leading Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization, has released its 2023 financial results and outlook for 2024. The company saw significant growth and operational progress, despite challenges.
- PolyPeptide Group AG announced its results for 2023 and guidance for 2024 - Revenue of EUR 320.4 million in 2023, with 14.0% growth compared to 2022 - Operational progress in H2 2023 with revenue of EUR 188.5 million, a 43.0% increase versus H1 2023 - EBITDA improved to EUR 13.4 million in H2 2023 - Three large commercial agreements concluded in 2023, potentially doubling revenue - PolyPeptide will not propose a dividend payment for 2023 due to a net loss
- Revenue growth accelerated in H2 2023 due to strong customer demand and operational progress - Profitability dropped in 2023 due to phase-out of high margin coronavirus-related business - Cash position improved in H2 2023 with net cash flow from operating activities totaling EUR 84.8 million - Capital expenditure for 2023 was EUR 54.9 million, with investments in manufacturing sites and capacity expansion
- PolyPeptide's priority for 2024 is to meet increasing customer demand and expand capacity - Revenue growth in 2024 expected to be mid to high single-digit at constant currency rates - Group expects significantly stronger H2 versus H1 2024 - No dividend payment proposed for 2023 due to net loss - Mid-term outlook to be published on 13 August 2024
- PolyPeptide Group AG is a Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization specializing in synthetic peptides and oligonucleotides - Established in 1952, the Group runs a global network of six GMP-certified facilities - Shares listed on SIX Swiss Exchange - Forward-looking statements in media release based on current expectations, estimates, and projections - Alternative financial performance measures (APM) used in media release
- Key figures for 2023 include revenue of EUR 320.4 million, EBITDA of EUR -5.999 million, and net cash flow from operating activities of EUR 36.485 million - Revenue growth in 2023 driven by peptide-driven momentum and strong customer demand - Profitability dropped in 2023 due to various factors including phase-out of coronavirus-related business - Capital expenditure for 2023 was EUR 54.9 million, with investments in manufacturing sites and capacity expansion - No dividend proposed for 2023 due to net loss
