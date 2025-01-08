Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,69 % und einem Kurs von 0,991 auf Tradegate (08. Januar 2025, 14:46 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +8,36 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +6,97 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 299,61 Mio.. Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +1,63 %/+103,25 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- Growth strategy: medium-term sales potential of more than EUR 300 million- Growth drivers in the core business: packaging, digital printing Software andlifecycle business- Industrial business: focus on further expansion- 175 years: the company has been shaping the printing industry for decades withtechnological innovations, quality and reliability- Numerous anniversary activities throughout the yearHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is entering its anniversary year2025 with a growth strategy: March 11, 2025, marks the 175th anniversary of thecompany's founding. What began over a century and a half ago as a bell foundryin Frankenthal in the Palatinate region of Germany, has since developed into aleading global technology company and total solutions provider for print shopsand packaging applications. HEIDELBERG is tackling the challenges of the futurewith a clear growth strategy."To expand our market position, we are increasingly tapping into growthpotential in our core business in packaging and digital printing as well as inthe software and lifecycle business," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "Wewill also continue to expand our offering in the growing green technologiesmarket. This includes key areas such as high-precision mechanical engineering,the automotive industry, charging infrastructure and software, and new hydrogentechnologies." In total, HEIDELBERG sees growth potential of more than EUR 300million in sales for all strategic initiatives by the 2028/2029 financial year,while at the same time consolidating performance and increasing efficiency.· Packaging market has seen significant growth since 2014HEIDELBERG is benefiting from the constantly growing global demand for packaging. The end customer market for packaging has grown by more than 6o percentworldwide over the past ten years. In cooperation with Solenis, HEIDELBERG isresponding to the global trend away from plastic and foil towards paper-basedpackaging and will in future offer solutions for printing recyclable packaging,particularly for the food industry. The company already generates more than 50percent of its turnover in the packaging segment. And the trend is clearlyupward.· HEIDELBERG seizes opportunities in growing industrial digital printingAccording to market estimates, the global digital printing market accessible toHEIDELBERG, including service and consumables, will grow from around EUR 5billion today to EUR 7.5 billion by 2029. HEIDELBERG has significantly expandedits offering, including through its cooperation with Canon. This will