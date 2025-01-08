    175 years of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen

    Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Growth strategy: medium-term sales potential of more than EUR 300 million
    - Growth drivers in the core business: packaging, digital printing Software and
    lifecycle business
    - Industrial business: focus on further expansion
    - 175 years: the company has been shaping the printing industry for decades with
    technological innovations, quality and reliability
    - Numerous anniversary activities throughout the year

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is entering its anniversary year
    2025 with a growth strategy: March 11, 2025, marks the 175th anniversary of the
    company's founding. What began over a century and a half ago as a bell foundry
    in Frankenthal in the Palatinate region of Germany, has since developed into a
    leading global technology company and total solutions provider for print shops
    and packaging applications. HEIDELBERG is tackling the challenges of the future
    with a clear growth strategy.

    "To expand our market position, we are increasingly tapping into growth
    potential in our core business in packaging and digital printing as well as in
    the software and lifecycle business," says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. "We
    will also continue to expand our offering in the growing green technologies
    market. This includes key areas such as high-precision mechanical engineering,
    the automotive industry, charging infrastructure and software, and new hydrogen
    technologies." In total, HEIDELBERG sees growth potential of more than EUR 300
    million in sales for all strategic initiatives by the 2028/2029 financial year,
    while at the same time consolidating performance and increasing efficiency.

    · Packaging market has seen significant growth since 2014

    HEIDELBERG is benefiting from the constantly growing global demand for packaging
    . The end customer market for packaging has grown by more than 6o percent
    worldwide over the past ten years. In cooperation with Solenis, HEIDELBERG is
    responding to the global trend away from plastic and foil towards paper-based
    packaging and will in future offer solutions for printing recyclable packaging,
    particularly for the food industry. The company already generates more than 50
    percent of its turnover in the packaging segment. And the trend is clearly
    upward.

    · HEIDELBERG seizes opportunities in growing industrial digital printing

    According to market estimates, the global digital printing market accessible to
    HEIDELBERG, including service and consumables, will grow from around EUR 5
    billion today to EUR 7.5 billion by 2029. HEIDELBERG has significantly expanded
    its offering, including through its cooperation with Canon. This will
     

