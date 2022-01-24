MTG Sells ESL Gaming for $1.05 Billion; to Focus on Pure-Play Gaming Business (PLX AI) – MTG divests ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group for USD 1,050 million to combine with FACEIT and create global leader in competitive gaming.MTG will focus fully on accelerating growth in its pure-play gaming businessMTG to return at least 40 … (PLX AI) – MTG divests ESL Gaming to Savvy Gaming Group for USD 1,050 million to combine with FACEIT and create global leader in competitive gaming.

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 24.01.2022, 22:16

