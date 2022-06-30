checkAd

Vestas Gets 27 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy

(PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 27 MW order for the Aquilonia and Forenza wind parks, to be located in the regions of Campania and Basilicata, in Italy. The order includes the supply and installation of two V100-2.0 MW in 2.2 MW operating mode and …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 27 MW order for the Aquilonia and Forenza wind parks, to be located in the regions of Campania and Basilicata, in Italy.
  • The order includes the supply and installation of two V100-2.0 MW in 2.2 MW operating mode and two V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode, for the 12 MW Aquilonia wind park and four V126-3.45 MW wind turbines, delivered in 3.8 MW Power Optimised Mode, for the 15 MW Forenza project

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 21,91, was eine Steigerung von +inf% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  91   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 27 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy (PLX AI) – Vestas has received a 27 MW order for the Aquilonia and Forenza wind parks, to be located in the regions of Campania and Basilicata, in Italy. The order includes the supply and installation of two V100-2.0 MW in 2.2 MW operating mode and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Titel
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
K+S Signs Cooperation Agreement with Cinis
Hexagon Gains Over 3% as CEO Moves Into Chairman Role, COO Takes Over
AkzoNobel Names Gregoire Poux-Guillaume New CEO
Vestas Sets Up Digital Solutions Function; Elevates Development Function to Executive Management
Nordex Raises EUR 139.2 Million from Acciona in Capital Increase
Uniper Withdraws Outlook Because of Gazprom Cuts; in Talks with Germany for Possible Measures ...
Titel
Plug Power Targets Sales of $3 Billion, Operating Income Margin Over 17% in 2025
Siemens Energy, Air Liquide Form JV for Hydrogen Electrolyzers
Lufthansa Reactivates Airbus A380 from Summer 2023
Resmed to Buy Medifox Dan for $1 Billion
Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
Bavarian Nordic Raises Outlook Again After Monkeypox Vaccine Supply Contract with European HERA
Carnival Q2 Revenue $2.4 Billion vs. Estimate $2.77 Billion (1) 
Ipsen to Buy Epizyme for $1.45 per Share
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
TeamViewer Drops 2% as BofA Cuts Price Target, Reiterates Underperform on Execution Risk
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023