Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022

(PLX AI) – Q3 revenue USD 144 million vs. estimate USD 144 millionPlug Power Raising Revenue Guidance for 2022 given acquisitions and commercial traction to $900 Million - $925 MillionQ3 EPS USD -0.19

  • (PLX AI) – Q3 revenue USD 144 million vs. estimate USD 144 million
  • Plug Power Raising Revenue Guidance for 2022 given acquisitions and commercial traction to $900 Million - $925 Million
  • Q3 EPS USD -0.19
Autor: PLX AI
09.11.2021, 22:05   

