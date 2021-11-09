Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
(PLX AI) – Q3 revenue USD 144 million vs. estimate USD 144 millionPlug Power Raising Revenue Guidance for 2022 given acquisitions and commercial traction to $900 Million - $925 MillionQ3 EPS USD -0.19
