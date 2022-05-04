Booking Holdings Q1 Earnings Much Better Than Expected; Reports Record High Bookings
(PLX AI) – Booking Q1 adjusted net income USD 161 million vs. estimate USD 28 million.Q1 revenue USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,543 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 139 millionReports a record $27 billion in gross …
- (PLX AI) – Booking Q1 adjusted net income USD 161 million vs. estimate USD 28 million.
- Q1 revenue USD 2,700 million vs. estimate USD 2,543 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 310 million vs. estimate USD 139 million
- Reports a record $27 billion in gross bookings in the first quarter, the highest quarterly amount ever for the company
- Says continued strengthening of global travel trends so far in the second quarter of 2022, and we are preparing for a busy summer travel season ahead
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0