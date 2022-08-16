Lindt & Spruengli to Exit Russian Market
(PLX AI) – Lindt & Spruengli decided to exit the Russian market.Says will support employees in Russia and act in accordance with local regulationsNOTE: The company had suspended operations in Russia in March
