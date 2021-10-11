Novo Nordisk Obesity Sales Will Make up for Chinese Insulin Losses, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is likely to see strong sales of its new obesity drug, Wegovy, that should offset losses of insulin revenue in China next year, analysts at Nordea said.Novo price target raised to DKK 680 from DKK 650 at Nordea, with buy …
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is likely to see strong sales of its new obesity drug, Wegovy, that should offset losses of insulin revenue in China next year, analysts at Nordea said.Novo price target raised to DKK 680 from DKK 650 at Nordea, with buy …
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk is likely to see strong sales of its new obesity drug, Wegovy, that should offset losses of insulin revenue in China next year, analysts at Nordea said.
- Novo price target raised to DKK 680 from DKK 650 at Nordea, with buy reiterated
- Volume-based procurement covering insulin in China may dent Novo's sales there by DKK 3.5 billion, Nordea estimates
- But this will be offset by Wegovy sales, which may eventually end up peaking at $10.5 billion, the analysts said
- Novo can deliver double-digit top-line growth in the next 2 years: Nordea
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare