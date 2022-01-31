Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion

(PLX AI) – Saipem revises backlog and withdraws outlook announced on October 28.Saipem says 2021 to show loss for more than 1/3 of company equitySaipem Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2021 down by approximately €1 billionSaipem …

(PLX AI) – Saipem revises backlog and withdraws outlook announced on October 28.

Saipem says 2021 to show loss for more than 1/3 of company equity

Saipem Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2021 down by approximately €1 billion

Saipem Contraction of consolidated revenues for the second half of 2021 from €4.5 billion to €3.5 billion