Saipem Withdraws Outlook, Says Adj. EBITDA for Second Half of 2021 Down by EUR 1 Billion
(PLX AI) – Saipem revises backlog and withdraws outlook announced on October 28.Saipem says 2021 to show loss for more than 1/3 of company equitySaipem Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2021 down by approximately €1 billionSaipem …
- (PLX AI) – Saipem revises backlog and withdraws outlook announced on October 28.
- Saipem says 2021 to show loss for more than 1/3 of company equity
- Saipem Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second half of 2021 down by approximately €1 billion
- Saipem Contraction of consolidated revenues for the second half of 2021 from €4.5 billion to €3.5 billion
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0