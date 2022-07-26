GE Q2 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Outlook Trends Toward Lower End
(PLX AI) – GE Q2 revenue USD 18,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,600 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.78 vs. estimate USD 0.38Q2 orders USD 18,700 millionGE continues to trend toward the low end of its 2022 outlook on all metrics except free cash …
- (PLX AI) – GE Q2 revenue USD 18,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,600 million.
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.78 vs. estimate USD 0.38
- Q2 orders USD 18,700 million
- GE continues to trend toward the low end of its 2022 outlook on all metrics except free cash flow
- Working capital will be pressured as GE protects customers from the impact of supply chain challenges, as well as Renewable Energy-related orders, which together are likely to push out approximately $1 billion of free cash flow into the future, the company said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0