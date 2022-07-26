GE Q2 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Expectations; Outlook Trends Toward Lower End

(PLX AI) – GE Q2 revenue USD 18,600 million vs. estimate USD 17,600 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.78 vs. estimate USD 0.38Q2 orders USD 18,700 millionGE continues to trend toward the low end of its 2022 outlook on all metrics except free cash …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer