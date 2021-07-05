Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank revenues are past their peak while capital return is low, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating for the German bank.
- Price target raised to EUR 9.50 from EUR 8.90 implies 15% downside
- Deutsche Bank needs more market share gains in Investment Banking to meet targets, BofA said
- Although fee income should provide some support, net interest income is hard to grow currently, making overall revenue growth prospects modest: BofA
