Deutsche Bank Revenues Are Past Peak, Bank of America Says, Reiterating Underperform

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 13:20  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank revenues are past their peak while capital return is low, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating for the German bank.Price target raised to EUR 9.50 from EUR 8.90 implies 15% downsideDeutsche …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank revenues are past their peak while capital return is low, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating their underperform rating for the German bank.
  • Price target raised to EUR 9.50 from EUR 8.90 implies 15% downside
  • Deutsche Bank needs more market share gains in Investment Banking to meet targets, BofA said
  • Although fee income should provide some support, net interest income is hard to grow currently, making overall revenue growth prospects modest: BofA
