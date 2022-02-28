Norwegian Air to Lease 10 New Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
(PLX AI) – Norwegian Air to lease ten new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.Entered into agreements with AerCap Planes to be delivered in the first half of 2023With these additions, Norwegian will have a total fleet of 80 aircraft by the summer of 2023
