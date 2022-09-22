IIF Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27
Hanover (ots) - We hereby invite to attend the 4th International Investment
Forum (IIF) on September 27 , 2022 starting at 09:25 am (CEST) | 03.25 am (EST)
all the day until 20:00 pm (CEST) | 02:00 pm (EST).
As a purely digital live event (via Zoom), the International Investment Forum
(IIF) offers access to listed companies all over the world. The Speakers will
represent companies from the greentech, biotech, IT, hydrogen, education, media,
finance, battery, raw materials/rare earths and energy sectors. More than 20
sessions from Startup to DAX offer unique insights. Speakers will present and
answer questions from investors live. Moderation will be provided by analysts.
Forum (IIF) on September 27 , 2022 starting at 09:25 am (CEST) | 03.25 am (EST)
all the day until 20:00 pm (CEST) | 02:00 pm (EST).
As a purely digital live event (via Zoom), the International Investment Forum
(IIF) offers access to listed companies all over the world. The Speakers will
represent companies from the greentech, biotech, IT, hydrogen, education, media,
finance, battery, raw materials/rare earths and energy sectors. More than 20
sessions from Startup to DAX offer unique insights. Speakers will present and
answer questions from investors live. Moderation will be provided by analysts.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Varta!
Long
Basispreis 56,47€
Hebel 13,45
Ask 0,42
Short
Basispreis 61,82€
Hebel 13,37
Ask 0,44
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The following companies will present in 30-minute slots:
Almonty Industries Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-industries-inc/)
(ISIN: CA0203981034)
Altech Advanced Materials AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-
altech-advanced-materials-ag/) (ISIN: DE000A2LQUJ6)
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-therapeutics-inc/)
(ISIN: CA14161Y2006)
Defense Metals Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-president-dire
ctor-defense-metals-inc/) (ISIN: CA2446331035)
Defence Therapeutics Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di
rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/) (ISIN: CA24463V1013)
Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-gold-ventures-inc/)
(ISIN: CA25039N4084)
dynaCERT Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-inc/)
(ISIN: CA26780A1084)
EQS Group AG
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-cfo-eqs-group-ag/)
(ISIN: DE0005494165)
First Hydrogen Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-first-hydrogen-energy/)
(ISIN: CA32057N1042)
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mining-enterprises-inc/)
(ISIN: CA3799005093)
International School Augsburg gAG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-di
rector-international-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/) (ISIN: DE0008402215)
Kodiak Copper Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-kodiak-copper-corp/)
(ISIN: CA50012K1066)
Manuka Resources Ltd.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manuka-resources-ltd/)
(ISIN: AU0000090292)
Meta Materials Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-meta-materials-inc/)
(ISIN: US59134N1046)
MS Industrie AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-board-of-d
irectors-ms-industrie-ag/) (ISIN: DE0005855183)
Next Level Health Sciences Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo
-next-level-health-sciences-inc/) (private)
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/)
(ISIN: CA80412L8832)
TubeSolar AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubesolar-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4)
Varta AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-head-of-ir-varta-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55)
Vectron Systems AG
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-board-of-directors-vectron-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7)
Please find the schedule at https://ii-forum.com/timetable-4-iif/ and register
for the IIF exclusively through our website at www.ii-forum.com (https://us06web
.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216631432902/WN_NguuURabQfSVRY2o6f-kkA) . Further
detailed information - last press release (https://ii-forum.com/wp-content/uploa
ds/2022/09/2022-09-22-PressIIF-Countdown-final_ENG.pdf) - can be found at
http://www.ii-forum.com/press
Press Contact:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
mailto:press@apaton.com
+49 511 6768 733
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165410/5327602
OTS: International Investment Forum (IIF)
Almonty Industries Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/lewis-black-ceo-almonty-industries-inc/)
(ISIN: CA0203981034)
Altech Advanced Materials AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/uwe-ahrens-mgmt-bord-
altech-advanced-materials-ag/) (ISIN: DE000A2LQUJ6)
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-elsley-ceo-cardiol-therapeutics-inc/)
(ISIN: CA14161Y2006)
Defense Metals Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-luisa-moreno-president-dire
ctor-defense-metals-inc/) (ISIN: CA2446331035)
Defence Therapeutics Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-moutih-rafei-vp-rd-di
rector-defence-therapeutics-inc/) (ISIN: CA24463V1013)
Desert Gold Ventures Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jared-scharf-ceo-desert-gold-ventures-inc/)
(ISIN: CA25039N4084)
dynaCERT Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jim-payne-ceo-dynacert-inc/)
(ISIN: CA26780A1084)
EQS Group AG
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/andre-silverio-marques-cfo-eqs-group-ag/)
(ISIN: DE0005494165)
First Hydrogen Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/robert-campbell-ceo-first-hydrogen-energy/)
(ISIN: CA32057N1042)
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/jack-stoch-ceo-globex-mining-enterprises-inc/)
(ISIN: CA3799005093)
International School Augsburg gAG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/marcus-wagner-di
rector-international-school-augsburg%ef%bf%bc/) (ISIN: DE0008402215)
Kodiak Copper Corp.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/claudia-tornquist-ceo-kodiak-copper-corp/)
(ISIN: CA50012K1066)
Manuka Resources Ltd.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dennis-karp-director-manuka-resources-ltd/)
(ISIN: AU0000090292)
Meta Materials Inc.
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/george-palikaras-ceo-meta-materials-inc/)
(ISIN: US59134N1046)
MS Industrie AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/dr-andreas-aufschnaiter-board-of-d
irectors-ms-industrie-ag/) (ISIN: DE0005855183)
Next Level Health Sciences Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/david-weinkauf-ceo
-next-level-health-sciences-inc/) (private)
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/saturn-oil-gas-inc/)
(ISIN: CA80412L8832)
TubeSolar AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/felix-mantke-cfo-tubesolar-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A2PXQD4)
Varta AG (https://ii-forum.com/speaker/bernhard-wolf-head-of-ir-varta-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55)
Vectron Systems AG
(https://ii-forum.com/speaker/thomas-stuemmler-board-of-directors-vectron-ag/)
(ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7)
Please find the schedule at https://ii-forum.com/timetable-4-iif/ and register
for the IIF exclusively through our website at www.ii-forum.com (https://us06web
.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216631432902/WN_NguuURabQfSVRY2o6f-kkA) . Further
detailed information - last press release (https://ii-forum.com/wp-content/uploa
ds/2022/09/2022-09-22-PressIIF-Countdown-final_ENG.pdf) - can be found at
http://www.ii-forum.com/press
Press Contact:
Mr. Christoph Zeuch, CCO
mailto:press@apaton.com
+49 511 6768 733
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/165410/5327602
OTS: International Investment Forum (IIF)
|Diskussion: Globex Mining- Startschuss ???
|Diskussion: Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 80 | 0 |