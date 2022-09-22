IIF Invitation to the 4th International Investment Forum September 27

Hanover (ots) - We hereby invite to attend the 4th International Investment

Forum (IIF) on September 27 , 2022 starting at 09:25 am (CEST) | 03.25 am (EST)

all the day until 20:00 pm (CEST) | 02:00 pm (EST).



As a purely digital live event (via Zoom), the International Investment Forum

(IIF) offers access to listed companies all over the world. The Speakers will

represent companies from the greentech, biotech, IT, hydrogen, education, media,

finance, battery, raw materials/rare earths and energy sectors. More than 20

sessions from Startup to DAX offer unique insights. Speakers will present and

answer questions from investors live. Moderation will be provided by analysts.





