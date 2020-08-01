Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/20

Autor: w:o Chartvergleich
01.08.2020, 08:00  |  167   |   |   

Liebe wallstreet:online Nutzer,

in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 31/20, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.

Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.

Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!

DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
