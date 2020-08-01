Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 31/20
Liebe wallstreet:online Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 31/20, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng
Wirecard
Performance KW 31/20: +16,23 %
DAX Top 1
Beiersdorf
Performance KW 31/20: +2,18 %
DAX Top 2
Daimler
Performance KW 31/20: +1,88 %
DAX Top 3
Deutsche Wohnen
Performance KW 31/20: +1,45 %
DAX Top 4
Vonovia
Performance KW 31/20: +0,95 %
DAX Top 5
Deutsche Bank
Performance KW 31/20: -8,18 %
DAX Flop 1
BASF
Performance KW 31/20: -7,61 %
DAX Flop 2
Infineon Technologies
Performance KW 31/20: -6,06 %
DAX Flop 3
Covestro
Performance KW 31/20: -6,02 %
DAX Flop 4
Volkswagen Vz
Performance KW 31/20: -4,64 %
DAX Flop 5
Wirecard
Performance KW 31/20: +16,23 %
TecDAX Top 1
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 31/20: +3,94 %
TecDAX Top 2
freenet
Performance KW 31/20: +2,92 %
TecDAX Top 3
Qiagen
Performance KW 31/20: +1,77 %
TecDAX Top 4
CompuGroup Medical
Performance KW 31/20: +0,41 %
TecDAX Top 5
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 31/20: -13,53 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Nordex
Performance KW 31/20: -10,82 %
TecDAX Flop 2
AIXTRON
Performance KW 31/20: -10,08 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Evotec
Performance KW 31/20: -9,82 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Jenoptik
Performance KW 31/20: -9,54 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Apple
Performance KW 31/20: +11,09 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Caterpillar
Performance KW 31/20: +3,90 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 31/20: +3,05 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Pfizer
Performance KW 31/20: +1,82 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Procter & Gamble
Performance KW 31/20: +1,72 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
Performance KW 31/20: -7,60 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Boeing
Performance KW 31/20: -5,89 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Intel
Performance KW 31/20: -4,86 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Exxon Mobil
Performance KW 31/20: -4,19 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Dow
Performance KW 31/20: -2,55 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Qualcomm
Performance KW 31/20: +18,87 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 31/20: +13,75 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
DocuSign
Performance KW 31/20: +13,64 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Advanced Micro Devices
Performance KW 31/20: +13,36 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Cognizant Technology Solutions (A)
Performance KW 31/20: +11,94 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
Automatic Data Processing
Performance KW 31/20: -8,64 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
Gilead Sciences
Performance KW 31/20: -5,31 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Intel
Performance KW 31/20: -4,86 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Expedia Del
Performance KW 31/20: -3,45 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Marriott International Registered (A)
Performance KW 31/20: -3,39 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
SAFRAN
Performance KW 31/20: +5,94 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Performance KW 31/20: +2,16 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
Daimler
Performance KW 31/20: +1,88 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Unilever
Performance KW 31/20: +0,63 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Deutsche Post
Performance KW 31/20: -0,31 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
BBVA
Performance KW 31/20: -14,13 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Societe Generale
Performance KW 31/20: -12,32 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Banco Santander
Performance KW 31/20: -10,84 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
ASML Holding
Performance KW 31/20: -10,63 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
BNP Paribas (A)
Performance KW 31/20: -8,48 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Geberit
Performance KW 31/20: +1,69 %
SMI Top 1
Nestle
Performance KW 31/20: +1,13 %
SMI Top 2
SGS
Performance KW 31/20: +0,12 %
SMI Top 3
Lonza Group
Performance KW 31/20: +0,07 %
SMI Top 4
Zurich Insurance Group
Performance KW 31/20: -0,09 %
SMI Top 5
UBS Group
Performance KW 31/20: -5,39 %
SMI Flop 1
Adecco Group
Performance KW 31/20: -4,67 %
SMI Flop 2
Credit Suisse Group
Performance KW 31/20: -4,62 %
SMI Flop 3
Novartis
Performance KW 31/20: -4,21 %
SMI Flop 4
Swiss Re
Performance KW 31/20: -4,04 %
SMI Flop 5
Do
Performance KW 31/20: +0,70 %
ATX Top 1
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 31/20: -2,03 %
ATX Top 2
Oesterreichische Post
Performance KW 31/20: -2,52 %
ATX Top 3
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 31/20: -2,65 %
ATX Top 4
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 31/20: -2,90 %
ATX Top 5
Immofinanz
Performance KW 31/20: -8,87 %
ATX Flop 1
UNIQA Insurance Group
Performance KW 31/20: -8,66 %
ATX Flop 2
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 31/20: -8,35 %
ATX Flop 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 31/20: -8,28 %
ATX Flop 4
OMV
Performance KW 31/20: -8,24 %
ATX Flop 5
WH Group
Performance KW 31/20: +3,66 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
Performance KW 31/20: +3,47 %
Hang Seng Top 2
AIA Group
Performance KW 31/20: +2,98 %
Hang Seng Top 3
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Performance KW 31/20: +2,63 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Shenzhou International Group Holdings
Performance KW 31/20: 0,00 %
Hang Seng Top 5
AAC Technologies Holdings
Performance KW 31/20: -10,28 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Sino Biopharmaceutical
Performance KW 31/20: -10,08 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Sun Hung Kai Properties
Performance KW 31/20: -7,71 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
China Petroleum & Chemical (H)
Performance KW 31/20: -7,40 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Hengan International Group
Performance KW 31/20: -5,63 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
