Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/24
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 10/24, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
Symrise
Performance KW 10/24: +13,96 %
DAX Top 1
Daimler Truck Holding
Performance KW 10/24: +6,26 %
DAX Top 2
Henkel VZ
Performance KW 10/24: +4,20 %
DAX Top 3
Commerzbank
Performance KW 10/24: +3,92 %
DAX Top 4
Vonovia
Performance KW 10/24: +3,86 %
DAX Top 5
DHL Group
Performance KW 10/24: -10,55 %
DAX Flop 1
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 10/24: -7,54 %
DAX Flop 2
Bayer
Performance KW 10/24: -6,79 %
DAX Flop 3
Porsche Holding SE
Performance KW 10/24: -6,68 %
DAX Flop 4
Continental
Performance KW 10/24: -6,05 %
DAX Flop 5
Nordex
Performance KW 10/24: +15,14 %
TecDAX Top 1
ATOSS Software
Performance KW 10/24: +8,54 %
TecDAX Top 2
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Performance KW 10/24: +5,54 %
TecDAX Top 3
ADTRAN Holdings
Performance KW 10/24: +4,62 %
TecDAX Top 4
freenet
Performance KW 10/24: +4,32 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nagarro
Performance KW 10/24: -8,96 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Verbio
Performance KW 10/24: -6,91 %
TecDAX Flop 2
CANCOM SE
Performance KW 10/24: -5,75 %
TecDAX Flop 3
Evotec
Performance KW 10/24: -4,22 %
TecDAX Flop 4
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 10/24: -3,67 %
TecDAX Flop 5
IBM
Performance KW 10/24: +4,33 %
Dow Jones Top 1
3M
Performance KW 10/24: +3,07 %
Dow Jones Top 2
Walmart
Performance KW 10/24: +2,77 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Cisco Systems
Performance KW 10/24: +2,34 %
Dow Jones Top 4
American Express
Performance KW 10/24: +2,00 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Amgen
Performance KW 10/24: -3,36 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Apple
Performance KW 10/24: -2,91 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Salesforce
Performance KW 10/24: -2,81 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
The Home Depot
Performance KW 10/24: -2,49 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
Nike (B)
Performance KW 10/24: -2,45 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Dexcom
Performance KW 10/24: +11,08 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
Moderna
Performance KW 10/24: +8,72 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Exelon
Performance KW 10/24: +4,58 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Xcel Energy
Performance KW 10/24: +4,12 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
NVIDIA
Performance KW 10/24: +4,00 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
PDD Holdings Incorporation (A) (A)
Performance KW 10/24: -13,02 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
MongoDB Registered (A)
Performance KW 10/24: -12,28 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Tesla
Performance KW 10/24: -11,72 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Zscaler
Performance KW 10/24: -9,74 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
Palo Alto Networks
Performance KW 10/24: -7,22 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
BBVA
Performance KW 10/24: +7,61 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 10/24: +7,11 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
ASML Holding
Performance KW 10/24: +5,63 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 10/24: +5,51 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Intesa Sanpaolo
Performance KW 10/24: +5,38 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
DHL Group
Performance KW 10/24: -10,55 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 10/24: -7,54 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Bayer
Performance KW 10/24: -6,79 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
BMW
Performance KW 10/24: -2,58 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 10/24: -2,35 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
UBS Group
Performance KW 10/24: +8,10 %
SMI Top 1
Givaudan
Performance KW 10/24: +5,12 %
SMI Top 2
Sonova Holding
Performance KW 10/24: +3,76 %
SMI Top 3
Holcim
Performance KW 10/24: +3,71 %
SMI Top 4
Sika
Performance KW 10/24: +2,93 %
SMI Top 5
Kuehne + Nagel International
Performance KW 10/24: -9,03 %
SMI Flop 1
Novartis
Performance KW 10/24: -1,82 %
SMI Flop 2
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 10/24: -1,09 %
SMI Flop 3
Lonza Group
Performance KW 10/24: -0,06 %
SMI Flop 4
Swisscom
Performance KW 10/24: +0,24 %
SMI Flop 5
Raiffeisen Bank International
Performance KW 10/24: +3,48 %
ATX Top 1
CA-Immobilien-Anlagen
Performance KW 10/24: +3,37 %
ATX Top 2
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Performance KW 10/24: +3,35 %
ATX Top 3
EVN
Performance KW 10/24: +2,69 %
ATX Top 4
Immofinanz
Performance KW 10/24: +2,39 %
ATX Top 5
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 10/24: -8,58 %
ATX Flop 1
voestalpine
Performance KW 10/24: -3,02 %
ATX Flop 2
OMV
Performance KW 10/24: -2,68 %
ATX Flop 3
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
Performance KW 10/24: -1,67 %
ATX Flop 4
Mayr-Melnhof Karton
Performance KW 10/24: -1,37 %
ATX Flop 5
Xinyi Solar Holdings
Performance KW 10/24: +23,99 %
Hang Seng Top 1
China Life Insurance (H)
Performance KW 10/24: +16,51 %
Hang Seng Top 2
China Hongqiao Group
Performance KW 10/24: +13,54 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Zijin Mining Group (H)
Performance KW 10/24: +9,70 %
Hang Seng Top 4
Lenovo Group
Performance KW 10/24: +8,22 %
Hang Seng Top 5
Li Auto Registered (A)
Performance KW 10/24: -19,06 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
China Overseas Land & Investment
Performance KW 10/24: -11,54 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Alibaba Health Information Technology
Performance KW 10/24: -11,35 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
Zhongsheng Group Holdings
Performance KW 10/24: -11,08 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC
Performance KW 10/24: -10,19 %
Hang Seng Flop 5