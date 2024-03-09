    checkAd

     153  0 Kommentare Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/24

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen

    Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,

    in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 10/24, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.

    Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.

    Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Symrise AG!
    Long
    90,77€
    Basispreis
    1,69
    Ask
    × 14,86
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    103,40€
    Basispreis
    0,26
    Ask
    × 14,66
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng

    Lesen Sie auch



    Weitere Artikel des Autors


    Verfasst von wO Chartvergleich
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 10/24 Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer, in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 10/24, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer